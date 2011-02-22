The Knicks Finally Make A Deal For Carmelo Anthony

Photo: AP Images

Multiple outlets, including ESPN, Yahoo! Sports and the New York Post, are reporting that the Knicks have landed Carmelo Anthony. The two-month long staredown has finally ended, and it appears the Knicks have caved first. They’re relinquishing three starters in the deal.New York will trade Danilo Gallinari, Raymond Felton, Wilson Chandler, Timofey Mozgov, Anthony Randolph, Eddy Curry, and its 2014 first-round draft in exchange for Carmelo Anthony, Chauncey Billups, Shelden Williams, and Renaldo Balkman.



The Timberwolves are also involved in the deal; they’ll send Corey Brewer to New York and a first-round pick to Denver in exchange for Eddy Curry and Anthony Ranolph.

The Post’s Marc Berman indicated that Knicks owner James Dolan spearheaded the trade, as he was willing to go all in to keep ‘Melo from rival owner Mikhail Prokhorov of the Nets. Amazingly, that’s the second ownership rivalry the Russian billionaire has cultivated this season, his first full one as an NBA owner.

Now that this saga finally appears to have come to an end, we can go back to focusing our eyes on the court instead of into executive suites.

