Carmelo Anthony Admits He Quietly Had Surgery On His Elbow And Knee In May

Photo: AP

Carmelo Anthony had surgery on his knee and elbow in May, after the New York Knicks were eliminated from the NBA playoffs, the forward revealed on Sunday.Anthony participated in the Battle For I-95 as his team from Baltimore — starring Ohio native LeBron James and North Carolina-bred Chris Paul — fell to Philadelphia’s squad, led by Tyreke Evans, Kyle Lowry and Lou Williams. Afterward, when asked how he felt, ‘Melo revealed the clandestine surgeries. From Newsday‘s Alan Hahn:



It was the first time in his career that Anthony had agreed to any type of surgical procedure, which suggests how serious both must have been. “Yeah, it was really bothering me,” Anthony said of his decision to have procedures on both joints in May. The team did not announce either surgery at the time.

Anthony wasn’t the only Knick banged up in the playoffs: Chauncey Billups missed most of the series, and Amar’e Stoudemire’s back left half of New York’s star duo limited. ‘Melo averaged 26 points, 10 rebounds and almost five assists per game during the four-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

For more on the Knicks, visit Posting And Toasting and SB Nation New York.

This post originally appeared at SB Nation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.