Carmelo Anthony Just Lost $6 Million On His Colorado Estate

Photo: Courtesy of Trulia

Carmelo Anthony just sold his home in Colorado for $6.2 million. The former Nugget bought the house back in 2007, for $12 million, and listed it in June of 2010 for $9.5 million.For Anthony though, $5.8 million loss may seem like nothing since he just signed a $65 million contract to play for the Knicks and is now renting an awesome penthouse in Hell’s Kitchen.



But for $6.2 million, the buyer got a lot for his buck. The estate is 21,000 square feet and features a wine cellar, a movie theatre, an outdoor kitchen, a pool, and an incredible walk-in closet in the master suite.

