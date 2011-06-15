Carmelo Anthony Just Lost $6 Million On His Colorado Estate

Leah Goldman
carmelo

Photo: Courtesy of Trulia

Carmelo Anthony just sold his home in Colorado for $6.2 million. The former Nugget bought the house back in 2007, for $12 million, and listed it in June of 2010 for $9.5 million.For Anthony though, $5.8 million loss may seem like nothing since he just signed a $65 million contract to play for the Knicks and is now renting an awesome penthouse in Hell’s Kitchen.

But for $6.2 million, the buyer got a lot for his buck. The estate is 21,000 square feet and features a wine cellar, a movie theatre, an outdoor kitchen, a pool, and an incredible walk-in closet in the master suite.

Here's the gated front

Image from Trulia

Foyer with plenty of storage for wine

Image from Trulia

Spacious sitting room

Image from Trulia

The winding staircase

Image from Trulia

The lounge area (there's plenty more seating areas coming)

Image from Trulia

Here's the kitchen

Image from Trulia

The living room and fireplace

Image from Trulia

A completely barren bedroom ('Melo must have been in a real hurry to get out of there!)

Image from Trulia

The kitchen again

Image from Trulia

One of the bathrooms

Image from Trulia

Exterior view with fountains over the pond

Image from CO Home Finder

Foyer reminiscent of Rome

Image from CO Home Finder

A look at the interior design

Image from CO Home Finder

Plenty of seating in this house

Image from CO Home Finder

A look at the bedroom (is that a real zebra?)

Image from CO Home Finder

Wine storage

Image from CO Home Finder

Lots of red in this room

Image from CO Home Finder

Gorgeous patio area

Image from CO Home Finder

Wide view of the exterior

Image from CO Home Finder

And an aerial view of all 'Melo's land

Image from CO Home Finder

Hopefully Anna will have better luck

Former Tennis Star Anna Kournikova Is Selling Her $9.4 Million Estate On A Private Island >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.