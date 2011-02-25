Our First Taste Of The "Carm-Mallow Anthony" Milkshake

Photo: AP/Composite

In case you didn’t realise that the Carmelo Anthony hype is out of control in New York City, you should know that the famous “Shake Shack” burger joint has unveiled a ‘Melo-themed milkshakeThe shake is a mixture of vanilla, caramel and marshmallow, hence the name: “The Carm-Mallow Anthony.”



Since the original Shake Shack is just a few block of Business Insider Worldwide HQ, we had to go down and get first-hand taste.

How was it? Overall, it was pretty tasty. Not as thick as we normally like our milkshakes and not much different than the usual Shack fare. If you like your shakes with a little extra sugary kick, then this is the one for you. Not mind blowing, but if the line is short (only in February!) you won’t be disappointed.

Oh, and if you’re lactose-intolerant don’t worry: The Carnegie Deli already has a $22 sandwich for you to chow-down on.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.