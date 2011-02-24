Carmelo Anthony Already Has His Own Sandwich In New York

Photo: New York Daily News (Via Ball Don’t Lie)

Carmelo Anthony hasn’t even played his first game for the New York Knicks yet, but he already his his own sandwich in NYC.Carnegie Deli is offering “The Melo” (pictured right) which contains pastrami, salami, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Russian Dressing on rye bread.



“We threw in bacon because he’s gonna bring the bacon back to New York,” said owner Sandy Levine. “And the salami – it’s a spicy meat – he’s going to spice up the team and spice up the fans.”

Levine also said that the Russian Dressing is included as a little shot at New Jersey Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov, who was unable to land Carmelo.

We want to see Man vs. Food tackle this.

Click here for for ‘Melo trade fallout >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.