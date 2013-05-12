The Sweet Life Of Carmelo Anthony: How NYC's Biggest NBA Star Spends His Millions

Carmelo Anthony has always been on the fringes of the NBA elite — both on and off the court.



While he has won scoring titles, he has never been considered a top-3 player.

And while he has made more than $90 million in his NBA career, he has never been a mega-brand like LeBron James or an advertising-darling like Blake Griffin.

But with his move to New York a couple of years ago — and the Knicks’ on-court success this season — he’s finally starting to gain respect as a player and a brand.

And he has been able to enjoy all the perks (houses, parties, and a lovely wife), that being a superstar in NYC brings with it.

