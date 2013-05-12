The Sweet Life Of Carmelo Anthony: How NYC's Biggest NBA Star Spends His Millions

Carmelo Anthony has always been on the fringes of the NBA elite — both on and off the court.
While he has won scoring titles, he has never been considered a top-3 player.
And while he has made more than $90 million in his NBA career, he has never been a mega-brand like LeBron James or an advertising-darling like Blake Griffin.
But with his move to New York a couple of years ago — and the Knicks’ on-court success this season — he’s finally starting to gain respect as a player and a brand.
And he has been able to enjoy all the perks (houses, parties, and a lovely wife), that being a superstar in NYC brings with it.
His other income (~$8 million per year) comes from endorsements with companies like Foot Locker and Degree.
We can't imagine that he drives too much now. But back in Denver he had a car collection, including a 1964 Lincoln Continental.
Source: MTV Cribs
His NYC digs are more cozy than the sprawling Colorado mansion he sold at a $6 million loss when he got traded from the Nuggets.
Twice this year, the Boston Celtics have allegedly tried to get under Melo's skin by trash-talking about LaLa.
When he snapped and tried to confront Kevin Garnett in the parking lot, he was suspended without pay and lost $176,000.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.