The Sweet Life Of Carmelo Anthony: How NYC's Biggest NBA Star Spends His Millions

Tony Manfred
carmelo anthony hipster

Carmelo Anthony has always been on the fringes of the NBA elite — both on and off the court.

While he has won scoring titles, he has never been considered a top-3 player.

And while he has made more than $90 million in his NBA career, he has never been a mega-brand like LeBron James or an advertising-darling like Blake Griffin.

But with his move to New York a couple of years ago — and the Knicks’ on-court success this season — he’s finally starting to gain respect as a player and a brand.

And he has been able to enjoy all the perks (houses, parties, and a lovely wife), that being a superstar in NYC brings with it.

Carmelo made $22.9 million in 2012, according to Forbes.

Source: Forbes

Much of that came on the court. He has made $94 million in salary in his 10-year NBA career.

Source: Basketball-Reference

His other income (~$8 million per year) comes from endorsements with companies like Foot Locker and Degree.

Source: Forbes

He's really into fashion, of all things.

He started high-end watch and luxury lifestyle magazine called Haute Life.

Source: Vibe

He has a stylist who sends him outfits (down to the socks and underwear) every few weeks.

Source: NY Times

Source: NY Times

Sometimes he gets carried away.

But his fashion sense is a far cry from where it was in 2006.

He's borderline hipster sometimes.

This foray into fashion has made him some high profile non-basketball buddies, like Swizz Beatz.

He rents a $29,000-per-month apartment on NYC's Upper East Side.

Source: The Real Deal

We can't imagine that he drives too much now. But back in Denver he had a car collection, including a 1964 Lincoln Continental.

Source: MTV Cribs

His NYC digs are more cozy than the sprawling Colorado mansion he sold at a $6 million loss when he got traded from the Nuggets.

Source: Curbed

He's married to reality TV star LaLa. They are one of the more high-profile couples in the NBA.

Twice this year, the Boston Celtics have allegedly tried to get under Melo's skin by trash-talking about LaLa.

Read more about it here >

When he snapped and tried to confront Kevin Garnett in the parking lot, he was suspended without pay and lost $176,000.

Source: Complex

He can afford it though. His salary balloons to $20 million next year.

And if he keeps winning with the Knicks, the endorsements will continue to roll in.

