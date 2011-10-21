Carmelo Anthony Opened Up A Pop-Up Shop In NYC To Promote His New Sneaker

In conjunction with Jordan Brand, Carmelo Anthony just released his newest basketball sneaker – the Melo M8.



Always looking to stay one step ahead of the game, the superstar and his endorser opened up a pop-up concept shop in an empty warehouse called Flight Lab 159 on New York City’s Bleecker Street.

You can’t buy the shoes there. You can only look. It’s an interesting idea. And one, they hope, that will draw the sneaker additional buzz.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.