Carmelo Anthony hit the small screen by playing a baseball player in rehab in last night’s “Nurse Jackie.”



It was his best performance since he “acted” like he was trying hard under Mike D’Antoni (zing!).

Here’s a super-cut of his cameo from The Basketball Jones. He mostly giggles, and then talks about curveballs at the end:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.