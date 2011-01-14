Why Trading For Carmelo Anthony Might Not Be A Good Idea For The Nets And Knicks

Considering the unending series of rumours these days, it almost feels inevitable that Denver superstar Carmelo Anthony will eventually be traded to either the Knicks or the Nets.



Statistically speaking, neither team’s fan base should get too excited.

Mr. Anthony is on pace to finish this season worth the equivalent of 6.8 wins, using the metric “Wins Produced” that predicts how statistics correlate to winning. Developed by Southern Utah University economics professor David Berri, Wins Produced devalues scoring totals in favour of other stats, particularly shooting efficiency.

Read the full story at The Wall Street Journal >

