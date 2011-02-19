Nets-Nuggets Have Deal In Place – Now Prokhorov Must Woo Carmelo

The Nets and Nuggets have agreed to the terms of a trade, according to The Bergen Record‘s Al Iannazzone. Now, it’s up to Carmelo Anthony to agree to an extension with the Nets.



No need to get all worked up, as New Jersey and Denver reportedly had a deal in place back in January. All that did was bring another month of rumours.

That said, it’s clearly up to Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov to seal the deal by convincing ‘Melo to sign in his meeting with the superstar this weekend.

You know, the one he still denies is taking place.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.