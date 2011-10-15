Carmelo Anthony Clearly Summed Up The State Of The Current NBA Lockout In Two Words: 'It Sucks'

Ariel Sandler



Carmelo Anthony is back in New York.Not to play basketball of course. The NBA lockout won’t allow that.

But to promote his latest endorsement: Power Grip. An “innovative liquid chalk technology” to “combat sweaty hands” and “improve grip for athletes.”

He went the Modell’s in Times Square Friday to promote the new product and talk about all things basketball.

Clearly, issues surrounding the NBA lockout took major precedence. But he also took the time to talk about his current team, his college team, and the threat of a basketball-less Christmas.

Here are just some of the New York Knicks’ thoughts:

On if there will be an NBA season:

I hope so. I’m ready for a season. I say it everyday. Sitting back, not playing. That gets frustrating. Oct. 3, I got up thinking I had training camp. This is a true story. I got up, ate some breakfast, thinking I was going to go out to the facility. It dawned on me that we weren’t having no training day, no media day. So it’s a tough situation for everybody. For the NBA. For the players. For the fans out there. For the arenas. For the people who are jobless right now. It’s a tough situation.

On if the players are properly getting their message out:

I don’t think we’re really getting our message out there to be honest with you. The owners are definitely doing a great job of getting their message out there. They have David Stern and the owners who can talk. We only have Derek Fisher. We have one person going against the whole NBA.

On his message to fans:

I feel your pain. I’m there with you. I want to get a season going ASAP. In the meantime, I understand where they’re coming from. It sucks. Especially coming into a highly anticipated season like this year. The ratings would have been sky high this year. Opening night would have been a wonderful night. Last year was a historical year for the NBA as a whole. We are missing the game of basketball. We want to play basketball and we want the fans to enjoy that as well.

On the possibility of no Christmas games, as Commissioner Stern recently threatened:

It was heartbreaking for me to hear that, too. New York–Boston on Christmas. How can you want to miss that? It’s tough. That’s one game I had marked on my calendar. Any game that we can get at this point in time, I’ll take them. Whether it’s Christmas. Whether it’s New Year’s. Any game we can get, I’ll take them at this point.

On his teammate Amare Stoudemire’s proposal of an alternate league during the lockout:

Amare is serious about that. Can that thought come to life? I’m pretty sure it can. It is possible that a players-only league can happen. But that would take a long time to do unless people just throw money out there and say ‘I’ll be a sponsor.’ But there’s a lot of logistics that goes behind that and a lot of details that goes behind that. If it happens…I’ll be the first person there to play.

On the progress of developing his NYC exhibition game:

I’m working on it. Trying to figure out a date and a location. But there will be one.

On the Knicks improving as a defensive unit:

We just got to do it. defence is just about effort and consistency. It takes time. But we have a team that can be a great defensive team. And I’ll lead that charge. I’ll take that stance that I am the leader of this team and I will lead this team to where we have to go. We will become a great defensive team.

On Syracuse, his alma mater, eventually moving to the ACC:

When you hear Syracuse basketball the first thing that comes to mind is: “Big East.” It will be kind of tough for long-lasting Big East fans to accept it. But at the end of the day, the ACC will be the most powerful conference out there. And hopefully it’ll help their recruiting and they’ll be one of the top teams. As long as we can get the ACC tournament at the [Madison Square] Garden, I don’t care about the other stuff.

