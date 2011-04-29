Carmelo Anthony Is Moving Into Hell's Kitchen Penthouse

By Sara Polsky



Sorry, Riverside South residents. All those Saturdays you cleared for potential pick-up games with Carmelo Anthony? Not gonna happen.

Contrary to reports that placed him, his family, and his entourage in at least four units at the Upper West Side’s Aldyn and Ashley, the Post reports that Melo and his wife have signed a one-year lease at 421 West 54th Street’s Hit Factory Condominium.

They’re allegedly renting a duplex penthouse (photos of one such recently-rented unit above), which was probably asking between $14,900/month and $22,000/month. Of course, next week’s round of Melo stories will probably place him somewhere else entirely.

Photo: Curbed

This post originally appeared at Curbed.com.

