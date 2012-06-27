Carmelo Anthony Is No Longer Kinda-Sorta Chubby

Carmelo Anthony has already lost 12 pounds this summer, he told the New York Post at the unveiling of his wax figure in New York City this afternoon.



He’s been training for the Olympics with Knicks teammate Tyson Chandler in Los Angeles, and he says his weight is down to 239 pounds.

You wouldn’t say Carmelo was overweight last year. And his overall strength in the low post is what makes him such a fantastic offensive weapon.

But when you look at photos form his earlier in his career (not to mention college), it’s fair to say that Melo chubbed up a little bit in recent years.

Getting himself a little leaner should help — especially considering the shape he’ll need to be in to get through the Olympics and the 2012-13 season healthy — but he’s a big dude and you definitely don’t want him to lose that.

Expect a more Nuggets-sized Melo next year:

Photo: Chris Trotman/Getty Images and Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

