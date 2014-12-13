Carmelo Anthony Has Made More Money In His Career Than LeBron James

With the first pick of the 2003 NBA draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted LeBron James. Two picks later, the Denver Nuggets drafted Carmelo Anthony. Despite being drafted earlier, winning two championships, and being arguably one of the top-5 players of all-time, it is Anthony who has earned more in his career.

By the end of this season, Anthony will have earned $US153.7 million in his career while James will be at $US146.7 million according to Spotrac.com. LeBron also has just one year left on his contract while Anthony will ultimately reach more than $US250 million by the end of his deal.

LeBron does have a couple of advantages. He spent a big chunk of his career playing in Florida with no state income tax. He also made the smart decision to sign just a 2-year contract with the Cavs which will almost certainly pay off big-time when the salary cap goes way up in two years.

