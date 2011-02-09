Here's Why That 'Melo To The Lakers rumour Has To Be Bogus

Listen, we love discussing Carmelo Anthony trade rumours as much as anyone. Whether it’s the Nets, Knicks, or Mavericks, we’re always happy to oblige and offer our take on the proceedings.



Today, ESPN added to the intrigue by offering this juicy tidbit: the Lakers are building a package including Andrew Bynum in exchange for Anthony.

But this time, we’ll spare you the analysis. This rumour simply doesn’t make sense.

Why would the Lakers – so deep at small forward that they bring Lamar Odom off the bench – trade a 23-year-old centre who already shows glimpses of dominance, for a shoot-happy swingman. Especially, considering the presence of another guy you may have heard of who likes to take a few shots of his own.

Chris Broussard is a good reporter and is clearly well-connected within the league, and if he didn’t think there was anything to this rumour he probably wouldn’t report it. But this stinks of a situation where a Nuggets source floated these rumours hoping to gain leverage.

The Nuggets would love other teams to believe this offer is on the table, so that potential trade partners have to ante up. They’re probably hoping the Knicks respond by improving their current offer where Denver receives Wilson Chandler, Corey Brewer, and a draft pick.

If the Lakers were going to trade Bynum, which seems highly unlikely, the last thing they would want is another player at a position where they are stacked. They’d likely opt for a point guard who can defend. That’s the one thing the two-time defending champs lack, and a weakness that can be exploited by the strongest collection of point guards in league history. In the playoffs the Lakers figure to meet some combination of Tony Parker, Jason Kidd, Russell Westbrook, Deron Williams, and Chris Paul.

Carmelo’s a great player, but he won’t help contain any of those guys.

