Carmelo Anthony Is rumoured To Be Heading To The Knicks For Pennies On The Dollar

Carmelo Anthony is rumoured to be heading to the Knicks for Wilson Chandler and little used big men Anthony Randolph and Eddy Curry. In the three team deal the Nuggets would receive Minnesota G/F Corey Brewer, a first round pick, and Wilson Chander.This is a far worse collection of talent than what the Nuggets would have received had they agreed to the Nets offer of Derrick favours, Devin Harris, and two first rounders. But Denver overplayed its hand and tried to get New Jersey to take on Al Harrington’s five-year, $34-million contract in addition to relinquishing its most coveted pieces.



When Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov stepped in and removed his team from the trade talks, it was widely assumed that the only realistic landing spot for ‘Melo was the New York Knicks. As that became clearer, the Nuggets’ leverage diminished.

Now, he’s rumoured to head to New York, and that’s exactly what ‘Melo wanted. The Nuggets would receive little value in return. Wilson Chandler is a good young player, but is only under contract through the end of the season and will likely demand near $10 million per year in a new deal. Meanwhile, Brewer appears to be a backup at best, and Minnesota’s first round pick could very well fall out of the top 5. In other words, Denver’s return on the ‘Melo deal is far from equal value

Meanwhile adding Anthony to a lineup that already features Amar’e Stoudemire, Danilo Gallinari, and Raymond Felton would make the Knicks legitimate contenders out East. Granted, they’re still not on the level of the Celtics or Heat, but this trade propels them from the sixth or seventh best team in the conference to a top four team.

Unless, of course, this is merely a rumour being floated around to tempt the Nets back into trade talks.

