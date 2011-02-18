NEXT: Denver Demands Madison Square Garden For 'Melo

Photo: Flickr/Keith Allison

The latest package the Nuggets have reportedly asked for Carmelo Anthony includes Raymond Felton, Landry Fields, Wilson Chandler, Danilo Gallinari, and possibly a first round pick.That’s four of the Knicks starters.



We have no idea what the actual trade discussions have been like between the Nuggets and Knicks, but it seems pretty clear that Denver is delusional.

If Nuggets GM Masai Ujiri was realistic, he would have recognised that the Nets’ offer a month ago was the best he’d be able to do. But, Ujiri wasn’t satisfied, and it seems that he’s been making outlandish request after outlandish request of the Knicks since.

Both New York and New Jersey have demonstrated strong restraint and sensibility in not caving to Denver’s ridiculous demands. If a trade ever does get done, it will likely be on the Knicks’ terms, because the Nuggets have overplayed their hand.

