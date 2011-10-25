Watch This Incredible 3D Light Show Over Water That Jordan Brand Used To Hype Carmelo Anthony's New Shoe

Carmelo Anthony will eventually begin an NBA season as a member of the New York Knicks.



With his move to the Big Apple, Anthony and Jordan Brand decided to pull out all the stops when it came to hyping his newest signature shoe, the Melo M8.

First, it was a pop-up concept shop. That was followed by a special event at the Hudson River Park in New York City Friday night. The event featured appearances by Nas, Chris Paul and Maya Moore.

But it was this incredible 3D light show using an 85-foot projector over the water that people will remember. Watch below. It’s awesome.

