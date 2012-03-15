Here's What The Knicks Are Going To Look Like Now That Mike D'Antoni Is Gone

Tony Manfred

Now that Mike D’Antoni has quit and Mike Woodson has taken over as Knicks coach, expect a TON more of this: Carmelo Anthony isolations.

When Woodson was the coach in Atlanta, his offence was heavily reliant on ISO plays with Joe Johnson. In New York, Anthony — who loves having the ball in his hands and is one of the NBA’s best one-on-one scorers — will be tasked with the bulk of the scoring.

Sometimes it’ll work, and this will happen:

Other times it won’t work, and this will happen:

It won’t be the pretty ball-movement style of offence that Jeremy Lin ran in February. And the Knicks will essentially live and die with Carmelo.

