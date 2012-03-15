Here's What The Knicks Are Going To Look Like Now That Mike D'Antoni Is Gone

Now that Mike D’Antoni has quit and Mike Woodson has taken over as Knicks coach, expect a TON more of this: Carmelo Anthony isolations.



When Woodson was the coach in Atlanta, his offence was heavily reliant on ISO plays with Joe Johnson. In New York, Anthony — who loves having the ball in his hands and is one of the NBA’s best one-on-one scorers — will be tasked with the bulk of the scoring.

Sometimes it’ll work, and this will happen:

Other times it won’t work, and this will happen:

It won’t be the pretty ball-movement style of offence that Jeremy Lin ran in February. And the Knicks will essentially live and die with Carmelo.

