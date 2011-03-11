Here's That Carmelo Anthony Game Winner From Last Night

Carmelo Anthony sank a 19-foot jumper last night against the Memphis Grizzlies with 0.5 seconds left on the clock to win the game for the New York Knicks.



Responding to some trash talk from the Grizzlies bench, Carmelo instantly turned towards his opponents and yelled out “I do this!” after hitting the game winner, according to ESPN. Now, the question is: Can LeBron James “do this?”

