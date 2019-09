Carmelo Anthony sits on the Iron Throne in the newest “Game of Thrones” promo. Anthony compares basketball games to the war that is about to start in the Seven Kingdoms, it’s pretty cool.



“Game of Thrones” season 3 premieres Sunday, March 31st:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.