Report: Mike D'Antoni Wanted To Trade Carmelo Anthony For Deron Williams

Photo: AP

Mike D’Antoni wanted to trade Carmelo Anthony for New Jersey Nets point guard Deron Williams before he resigned, David Aldridge reports on NBA.com.Aldridge says D’Antoni was rebuffed by Knicks owner James Dolan.



After a wild day of NBA news and rumours, we don’t even know what to make of this.

Maybe the Knicks would make more sense with a DWill-Amar’e-Chandler triumverite. But they’d still have to incorporate Lin and Amar’e would still be a hopeless defender. So who knows?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.