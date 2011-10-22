Carmelo Anthony Walks On Water, Olivia Wilde Debuts Brass Knuckles -- The Best Entertainment Photos Of The Week

Photo: AP
While you were working hard this week, celebrities were doing their jobs — partying, circling the globe, unveiling the latest in fashions.Don’t hate them because they’re beautiful — just live out their awesome social calendars by clicking through these photos.
Keith Richards and Patti Hanson recalled the good old druggy days at a New York reunion celebrating the legendary Studio 54.
Chris Brown played the Staples centre in L.A. Thursday night, which got us thinking: does anyone still like Chris Brown? The answer is yes: Paris Jackson (daughter of Michael) does.
Wednesday, Isabel Toledo -- a designer favoured by Michelle Obama -- unveiled her spring and summer collections in Miami. We expect to see the First Lady in this look (yes, the hat, too).
And if you don't agree, don't push the issue -- you don't want to get into a fight with her fistful of rings.
Lest you think of Pakistan as stuck in the past: behold this cage-hat (facecage?), which premiered at the country's fashion week on Thursday.
