Carmelo Anthony was ejected for taking a swing at an Atlanta Hawks player

Carmelo Anthony’s night against the Atlanta Hawks came to an early end when he lost his cool and was ejected for taking a swing at the head of Atlanta Hawks swing man Thabo Sefolosha.

The incident occurred late in the second quarter of the Knicks’ 102-98 loss to the Hawks.

As a shot went up, Sefolosha tried to box out Anthony. As the two got tangled up, Anthony clearly swung his arm and hit Sefolosha in the head.

After the swing, the two players had to be separated. However, as Sefolosha walked away, an incensed Anthony followed him as the two players continued to jaw at each other.

Initially, Sefolosha was called for a technical foul. However, the officials later reviewed the play and gave Anthony a flagrant-2 foul, which comes with an automatic ejection.









