Should The Knicks Still Trade For Carmelo Even Though They're Winning?

Though some reports suggest that Carmelo Anthony will “think about” re-signing with the Denver Nuggets, it has become abundantly clear that he wants out, and he wants to be a New York Knick.The Nuggets have finally decided to acquiesce, but their options will be limited if Carmelo refuses to sign an extension anywhere but New York.



Carmelo may have hurt his own efforts to join the Knicks sooner than later by revealing that he’ll only sign long-term with New York. Why would the Knicks, who’ve shocked the NBA world this season and won eight games in a row, want to mess up their chemistry and part with assets when it’s clear they’ll be able to sign ‘Melo next summer?

If Carmelo is truly admitting “I’m going to be a Knick one way or another” as it seems, then no one else will want to make a trade for him. The Knicks then could keep the significant package of picks and players that it would cost to acquire Anthony while still being able to sign him for nothing next year.

Well, that would make sense for any other team, but the Knicks play in New York where the demand to acquire superstars is never-ending. The Knicks are winning now, but as soon as they lose two in a row the cries for Carmelo may be deafening.

It might be very difficult for ownership to exercise patience with ‘Melo when it preached that principle to Knicks’ fans leading up to the summer of LeBron and came up almost empty-handed.

If they were smart though, the Knicks would realise they aren’t a contender this year and they’d be really dumb to give up valuable pieces for Anthony when they’ve been virtually guaranteed to sign him next summer.

