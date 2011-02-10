Now Carmelo Anthony Might Stay With Denver

Please, make it stop.



After yesterday’s wild speculation that the Denver Nuggets could deal Carmelo Anthony to the Los Angeles Lakers for Andrew Bynum, ‘Melo now says that he might stay in Denver after all.

That’s right, after months (it hasn’t been years?) of rumours, Anthony now says that if he’s not dealt by the trade deadline, he’ll “take a real hard look” at signing a contract extension with Denver.

At this point, do the Nuggets even want to keep him?

