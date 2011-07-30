PHOTOS: Carmelo Anthony And Chris Paul Hang Out With Pandas In China

NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul are currently in China for the Jordan Flight Tour, a promotion for Nike’s Jordan sneakers.



The promo tour includes four cities: Hong Kong, Chengdu, Hangzhou, and Beijing. So far the duo has visited Hong Kong and Chengdu.

Dwyane Wayde is also on the schedule, but has yet to make an appearance.

Anthony and Paul are having fun, hanging out with Pandas, coaching camps, and dancing with masks.

