PHOTOS: Carmelo Anthony And Chris Paul Hang Out With Pandas In China

Leah Goldman
carmelo

NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul are currently in China for the Jordan Flight Tour, a promotion for Nike’s Jordan sneakers.

The promo tour includes four cities: Hong Kong, Chengdu, Hangzhou, and Beijing. So far the duo has visited Hong Kong and Chengdu.

Dwyane Wayde is also on the schedule, but has yet to make an appearance.

Anthony and Paul are having fun, hanging out with Pandas, coaching camps, and dancing with masks.

Carmelo and a Panda

They received Chinese opera masks

Melo doing some push ups at one of the training sessions

Q&A session with locals

Locals playing some defence against Paul

They have fans everywhere.

Paul showing off his Jordans

Hong Kong's U-19 All-Star team

Leaving their mark

Having fun with the U-19 team

Paul with a great view of Hong Kong in the background

Some b-ball with the U-19 team

And more Q&A's

Melo's kicks

