Carmelo Anthony Just Drained A Clutch Three-Pointer In Overtime To Beat The Bulls

After blowing a 20-point lead, the Knicks beat the Bulls 100-99 in a thrilling overtime game at MSG today.



Carmelo Anthony capped an incredible performance with a clutch three-pointer right in the face of Luol Deng with eight seconds left.

It was one of the games of the year, and the two teams will be back at it on Tuesday when they meet in Chicago.

Here’s the chaotic sequence that led to the game-winner:

