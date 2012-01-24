Carmelo Anthony Blames Himself For The Knicks Awful Start

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are marred in a six-game losing streak, bringing to question management’s “Big 3” experiment of Carmelo Anthony, Amar’e Stoudemire, and Tyson Chandler.Some may argue there’s overreaction at play here, considering New York is merely 6-10 with 50 games still left to play. But expectations were incredibly high coming into the season and one Knicks player isn’t going to shy away from them.



Here’s what Anthony told reporters after an overtime loss to Denver Saturday, according to the New York Daily News:

“Maybe I should take the blame for the games that we’ve been losing. The offensive struggles. The coaches do run the offence through me so I’ll take it. I’ll take that blame.”

[…]

I want the guys on my team to tell me if I’m doing too much and we’ll handle him like that.”

Despite only shooting 40 per cent from the floor and a paltry 32 per cent from beyond the arc, Anthony is attempting nearly 25 per cent of the Knicks’ shots. Stoudemire, who was the team’s offensive focal point for most of the 2010-11 season and their first big acquisition in an attempt to regain relevancy, is only taking 16.5 per cent of the team’s shots this season after attempting 21.5 per cent of them last year.

