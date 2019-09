It was a special night for Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Carmelo Anthony scored a career-high 62 points, helping the Knicks beat the Charlotte Bobcats 125-96.

It was the most points in Knicks history.

He hit 23 baskets including one buzzer-beater from half-court at the half.

Here’s all 62 points courtesy of NBA.com:

