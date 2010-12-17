HOUSE OF THE DAY: The $10 Million Mansion Carmelo Anthony Is Selling So He Can Get Out Of Denver

Kevin Baumer
image

Photo: Trulia

It’s become pretty clear over the last week that Carmelo Anthony is going to leave Denver.  Whether its today, tomorrow, a month from now, or this summer is anyone’s guess.  But in all likelihood he’s going to be a New York Knick, or maybe a New Jersey Net, within the next eight months. ‘Melo obviously has every intent to leave Colorado and put his $9.5 million Littleton home on the market over half a year ago.  The gated eight-bedroom, 15 bathroom mansion lies on 5.7 acres and has 21,000 square feet of living space.  It also has a guest house, a seven-car garage, a sound studio, a three-stall barn with a pasture, a pond, a theatre, and a gym.

Foyer with plenty of storage for wine

Image from Trulia

Spacious sitting room

Image from Trulia

The winding staircase

Image from Trulia

The lounge area (there's plenty more seating areas coming)

Image from Trulia

Here's the kitchen

Image from Trulia

The living room and fireplace

Image from Trulia

A completely barren bedroom ('Melo must have been in a real hurry to get out of there!)

Image from Trulia

Here's the gated front

Image from Trulia

The kitchen again

Image from Trulia

One of the bathrooms

Image from Trulia

Exterior view with fountains over the pond

Image from CO Home Finder

Foyer reminiscent of Rome

Image from CO Home Finder

A look at the interior design

Image from CO Home Finder

Plenty of seating in this house

Image from CO Home Finder

A look at the bedroom (is that a real zebra?)

Image from CO Home Finder

Wine storage

Image from CO Home Finder

Lots of red in this room

Image from CO Home Finder

Gorgeous patio area

Image from CO Home Finder

Wide view of the exterior

Image from CO Home Finder

And an aerial view of all 'Melo's land

Image from CO Home Finder

How does it stack up against...

LeBron James' New $9 Million South Beach Mansion >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.