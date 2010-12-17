HOUSE OF THE DAY: The $10 Million Mansion Carmelo Anthony Is Selling So He Can Get Out Of Denver

Photo: Trulia

It’s become pretty clear over the last week that Carmelo Anthony is going to leave Denver. Whether its today, tomorrow, a month from now, or this summer is anyone’s guess. But in all likelihood he’s going to be a New York Knick, or maybe a New Jersey Net, within the next eight months. ‘Melo obviously has every intent to leave Colorado and put his $9.5 million Littleton home on the market over half a year ago. The gated eight-bedroom, 15 bathroom mansion lies on 5.7 acres and has 21,000 square feet of living space. It also has a guest house, a seven-car garage, a sound studio, a three-stall barn with a pasture, a pond, a theatre, and a gym.



