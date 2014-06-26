CarMax Will Be Investigated By The FTC For Creating Misleading Ads [THE BRIEF]

11 consumer groups asked the FTC to look into CarMax, the used car retailer.

The groups say some of the company’s advertisements are misleading because CarMax doesn’t actually fix cars that have been recalled before they sell them, the New York Times reports. Ads say all cars sold by CarMax undergo a “rigorous 125-point” inspection, but challengers say they aren’t making sure the recalled cars get fixed.

Y&R Midwest expanded its strategy team, hiring Adrain Fogel as SVP, planning director, Ryan Hallquist as senior planner, and Greg Getner as planning director, social/digital. Fogel comes from Leo Burnett, Hallquist from Energy BBDO, and Getner from Havas.

GoPro, maker of the popular wearable sports cameras, priced its IPO at $US24 a share Wednesday night. The company begins trading this morning.

Ford claimed first place in Interbrand’s list of Best Global Green Brand for 2014. Toyota and Honda rounded out the top three with Toyota in second and Honda in third.

FAFSA, the Federal Student Aid organisation, got in some trouble for tweeting a Kristen Wiig “Bridesmaids” meme on Wednesday. The tweet features Wiig and the quote “Help me. I’m poor,” while FAFSA writes, “If this is you, then you better fill out your FAFSA.” People were not too pleased with the tweet and FAFSA has since apologized.

A new spoof of the popular viral video “First Kiss” was made. In this new version, however, rather than kissing a complete stranger participants slap a complete stranger. The video is called “The Slap” and already has over 3 million views on YouTube.

Facebook is trying to figure out which of its users watch videos on their news feeds and which don’t. The new algorithm will which users like to watch videos and how long they watch it for. People who watch videos will now find more of them at the top of their feed and will soon see some video ads pop up as well.

Adweek looks at Yahoo‘s report on how motion advertising is more effective than still images, leading to more sales and a better overall image for a brand.

