Carmageddon Begins In Los Angeles

America’s busiest freeway is closed for the weekend.
The 405 in Los Angeles will close for 53 hours beginning Friday night to bring down a bridge and start expansion plans to better move the 500,000 drivers that take the road from West L.A. to the San Fernando Valley.
Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa warned: “There’s gridlock on the 405 virtually any time of the day, but particularly during the rush hour, and if you think it’s bad now, let me just make something absolutely clear: On July 16 and 17, it will be an absolute nightmare. And that’s why we’re asking the public to plan ahead. To avoid the area, to not go on the 405 or anywhere close during that period of time. Go on vacation.”
Many locals are sticking around, however, to enjoy this bizarre event. We’ll have pictures throughout the day.
Photo: ap
Photo: ap
Photo: ap
Photo: ap
Don’t miss: The 10 Most Congrested Highways In America >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.