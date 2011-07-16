Carmageddon Begins In Los Angeles

America’s busiest freeway is closed for the weekend.



The 405 in Los Angeles will close for 53 hours beginning Friday night to bring down a bridge and start expansion plans to better move the 500,000 drivers that take the road from West L.A. to the San Fernando Valley.

Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa warned: “There’s gridlock on the 405 virtually any time of the day, but particularly during the rush hour, and if you think it’s bad now, let me just make something absolutely clear: On July 16 and 17, it will be an absolute nightmare. And that’s why we’re asking the public to plan ahead. To avoid the area, to not go on the 405 or anywhere close during that period of time. Go on vacation.”

Many locals are sticking around, however, to enjoy this bizarre event. We’ll have pictures throughout the day.

A construction worker installs a sign to close the ramp of Interstate 405 freeway at Santa Monica Boulevard on July 15, 2011 in Los Angeles. A 10-mile stretch of the Interstate 405 Freeway will be closed for construction from July 16-18 for 53 hours between two of the nation’s busiest interchanges. Los Angeles city officials are advising residents to stay home or stay away from the area over the weekend fearing massive traffic jams of what has become known as ‘Carmageddon.’ (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Traffic is backed up on the northbound of Interstate 405 freeway near I-10 freeway after it closed for construction at mid-night on July 15, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Blaine Houserman, of Toluca Lake, Calif., takes photos while standing in the middle of Interstate 405 during the freeway closure in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 16, 2011. When the sun rises above Los Angeles on Saturday, residents in this car-dependent, traffic-choked city will see a rare sight: a 10-mile (16-kilometer) stretch of one of America’s busiest highways turned into a virtual ghost road. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Rajina Lustig walks with her 7-month-old daughter in a jogging stroller as actress Kristine Kelly who is filming at a bridge the Interstate 405 and 10 freeways before the 405 freeway closure on July 15, 2011 in Los Angeles. A 10-mile stretch of the Interstate 405 Freeway will be closed for construction from July 16-18 for 53 hours between two of the nation’s busiest interchanges. Los Angeles city officials are advising residents to stay home or stay away from the area over the weekend fearing massive traffic jams of what has become known as ‘Carmageddon.’ (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

