"Carmageddon" Hits Los Angeles This Weekend

The 405 in Kirkland, Ca.

Photo: artbrom via flickr

The nation’s busiest freeway is going to be completely shutdown this weekend.The 405 in Los Angeles will close for 53 hours beginning Friday night to bring down a bridge and start expansion plans to better move the 500,000 drivers that take the road from West L.A. to the San Fernando Valley.



Expected to be so disruptive it’s been dubbed “carmageddon”.

According to CBS, county officials worry the closing will bring the area to a standstill.

“Even if we get the message out to half the people,” says Mike Miles of the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), “that still means 250,000 people are going to try to use that road.”

Public service announcements are advising people to stay home and many workers will be spending the weekend at the office trying to avoid the possible 64 miles of backed-up traffic.

Making some money off the event locals are selling t-shirts, and companies are offering air-tours. Meant solely to offer passengers a glimpse of the expected traffic mess, Jet Blue’s $4 flights from Burbank to L.A. sold out in a few hours.

A local helicopter firm expects to sell up to 100 tours at $400 apiece.

Los Angelinos haven’t been given a warning to stay off the roads since the 1984 Olympics when so many took the advice, travelling proved no problem.

