NY Knicks Fans: Be Careful What You Wish For

New York Knicks fans; be careful what you wish for. The past 48 hours in the NBA have been dominated by the Carmelo Anthony trade to the New York Knicks, and rightfully so. Despite all the Knicks gave up, this move HAD to be made and was a no-brainer for a playoff starved Knicks franchise. In the early aftermath of this blockbuster trade, the highest trending topics of conversation appear to be,



Whether or not this makes the Knicks any better now? (I think there is no question that this has all the makings of a perennial powerhouse in the not so distant future) Are the Knicks clearing the way for one more superstar to join forces with Camar’e Stoudamelo in 2012? Did the Knicks give up too much for Carmelo, and could they have actually gotten him this off season?

While the answers to these questions are up for debate, and probably can’t be answered until the new Knicks hit the court, there is a consequence to this trade that really only affects Knicks fans, but one that nobody is talking about; the rise in ticket prices.

In the early stages since the trade, the New York Post is reporting that ticket prices have doubled or even tripled (depending on the opponent) for upcoming games at Madison Square Garden. Tickets for Wednesday night’s game against the Bucks have risen from a minimum of $60.00 to around $185.00 on StubHub. With the new CBA just around the corner, the financial landscape for each NBA team will drastically change in the coming years. Carmelo’s arrival in NY might just be the best early excuse for a rise in ticket prices at MSG, which probably would have been inevitable for next season anyway.

Nevertheless, this is New York City. Despite the rise in ticket prices, the Garden will still be filled; rocking and buzzing like it was for Ewing’s Knicks. Carmelo Anthony wanted NY. NY (both the fans and management) wanted Carmelo. Let the cries of “Go NY Go NY Go!” be heard louder than ever; just know it will come from people now with less money in their wallets, but more passion in their allegiance to the orange and blue.

Carm And Get ‘Em from Sports Agent Blog – Sports Agent News, Sports Business, Sports Law, Sports Contract Negotiations, NCAA Rules and Regulations.

