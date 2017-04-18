A top exec at a $158 billion dealmaking giant explains the bit of advice from her father that stayed with her

Sandra Horbach, the cohead of US buyouts at the $US158 billion Carlyle Group, is one of the private equity industry’s most senior women.

Described as a trailblazer, she is also one of Carlyle’s most senior women.

In a wide-ranging interview with Business Insider, Horbach described the best career advice she has gotten. It came courtesy of her father, a real-estate developer.

He advised her “to really focus on relationships and to care about people that you work with and to never forget the human aspect of a deal,” Horbach said.

“At the end of the day, that’s what really is going to drive success,” she added. “It’s the people who are running our companies that are really going to be the determinant of whether we have a successful outcome.”

You can read the full interview with Horbach here.

