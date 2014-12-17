One Of The Most Powerful Private Equity CEOs On The Planet Rapped His Holiday Message To Investors

Private equity giant Carlyle Group released its annual holiday message Monday night and it’s absolutely hilarious.

It features co-chief executive David Rubenstein donning a bright red pair of Beats By Dre headphones and rapping about finance, while chairman Daniel D’Aniello bops his head and drops him a beat.

Here’s Rubenstein’s masterpiece:

It takes a lot of brains to do what we do, Looking for a way to make some dough for you. Energy, commodity, we do it all, So pick up the phone and give us a call. Corporate mezzanine, private equity, Carlyle Group is the place to be. We’re global, we’re mobile, we’re aiming to please. Only goal in mind: serve the LPs.

Carlyle made a hefty profit on its investment in rapper Dr. Dre’s Beats Electronics this year, when Apple bought the company for $US3 billion. Last year, Carlyle had paid some $US500 million for a minority stake in the electronics company, The New York Times reported.

“Dr. Dre is an incredible businessman and artist, and he even inspired me to write my own rap,” says Rubenstein in the video, before launching into verse.

