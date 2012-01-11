KA-CHING! Each Of Carlyle Group's Founders Got Paid $137.8 Million Last Year

Late Tuesday night, private equity behemoth Carlyle Group filed an amended S-1, the regulatory document for securities offerings, with the SEC.



It included the 2011 compensation data for each of the firm’s founders: William Conway, Daniel D’Aniello and David Rubenstein. Each earned a $275,000 salary, a $3.55 million bonus, and $134 million in distributions. That’s a total of $137.825 million each.

Carlyle has been planning to go public for a while, initially filing its S-1 last September.. It intends to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker ‘CG’.

During the first nine months of 2011, Carlyle earned $918.1 million in net profit, up from $571.1 million in the prior year period.

