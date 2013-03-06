Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels Boy Scouts Concert Over Gay Member Ban

Carly Rae Jepsen cancelled her Boy Scouts concert after realising group bans gay members.

“Call Me Maybe” singer Carly Rae Jepsen has pulled out of a performance she had scheduled at this July’s Boy Scouts of America Jamboree, citing the organisation’s ban on gay members.The 27-year-old Canadian singer tweeted Tuesday:



“As an artist who believes in equality for all people, I will not be participating in the Boy Scouts of America Jamboree this summer. I always have and will continue to support the LGBT community on a global level and stay informed on the ever changing landscape in the ongoing battle for gay rights in this country and across the globe.”

Just yesterday, the band Train also opted out of the jamboree for the same reason.

The band released the below statement explaining their stance:

“When we booked this show for the Boy Scouts of America we were not aware of any policy barring openly gay people from participation within the organisation. Train strongly opposes any kind of policy that questions the equality of any American citizen. We have always seen the BSA as a great and noble organisation. We look forward to participating in the Jamboree this summer, as long as they make the right decision before then.”

Both musical acts pulled out of the concerts after a petition begun by a former Boy Scout leader fired for being gay sought support in condemning the organisation’s discriminatory policies went viral on Change.org.

The petition currently has over 3,000 signatures.

