Carly Fiorina's Campaign Just Launched Its Own Check-In App

I’m pretty sure this helped someone become mayor…

Foursquare-clone madness just reached a new peak: Carly Fiorina’s Senate campaign just launched its own location-based app for the iPhone, CNN reports.The app, called ‘The Carly Fiorina Red Zone Challenge‘, lets supporters compete for points by checking in to campaign events, phone banks, and other relevant venues.



The app’s official description is a must read:

It’s first and goal. Are you ready to score? The Carly Fiorina Red Zone Challenge is an appeal to students, fans, and alumni of California colleges to make things happen when they matter the most: the final weeks of the most crucial election in California’s history.

Hard though it may be to believe, you can get this app for free in the iTunes App Store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.