Carly Fiorina Warns California Voters That Demonic, Red-Eyed Sheep Are Coming To Get Them

Nick Saint

Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina’s new attack ad against Tom Campbell, her chief rival in the California Senate GOP primary race, is absolutely astonishing. She charges him with being a fiscal conservative in name only (FCINO), as well as a terminator sheep hell-bent on destroying California one tax hike at a time. Watch it all the way through — it could save your life.

