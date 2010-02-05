Carly Fiorina Warns California Voters That Demonic, Red-Eyed Sheep Are Coming To Get Them

Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina’s new attack ad against Tom Campbell, her chief rival in the California Senate GOP primary race, is absolutely astonishing. She charges him with being a fiscal conservative in name only (FCINO), as well as a terminator sheep hell-bent on destroying California one tax hike at a time. Watch it all the way through — it could save your life.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.