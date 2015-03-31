Presidential hopeful vows to crack down on porn-watching federal employees

Businesswoman Carly Fiorina found a unique way to express her ability to manage the federal bureaucracy as she prepares for an expected presidential campaign.

Indeed, in a “Fox News Sunday” interview this weekend, the former Hewlett-Packard CEO said the US government needs “pay for performance in our civil service” in order to ensure incompetent employees are not watching pornography while on the job.

“How many inspector general reports do we need to read that say you can watch porn all day long and get paid exactly the same way as somebody who is trying to do their job?” she asked.

According to The Fiscal Times, Congress is moving forward with legislation banning porn-watching by federal employees after “an inspector general investigation found that at least one Environmental Protection Agency employee was watching a ton of porn on his government computer — from two to six hours a day” without being fired.

In her Fox News interview, Fiorina also touted her experience dealing with foreign leaders, knowledge of technology and economic policy, and “executive decision-making.” However, she’s widely viewed as a presidential long shot in a field of better known 2106 candidates.

Fiorina has yet to announce her campaign but said the odds were greater than 90% that she would ultimately do so.

View the full interview below:

