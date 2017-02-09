Carly Fiorina eyes Senate run in Virginia: 'I'm certainly looking at that opportunity'

Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina may be considering running for Sen. Tim Kaine’s senate seat in Virginia.

As CNN pointed out on Monday, Fiorina described her Virginia roots to local Virginia radio program the John Fredricks Show, saying she stumped for a number of Virginia candidates during the 2016 campaign.

Asked directly about a potential 2018 run in Virginia, the former CEO said that although she hadn’t made up her mind, she was examining her options.

“I’m certainly looking at that opportunity. It’s a little early — we’re two weeks into a new administration,” Fiorina said.

A source close to Fiorina told Business Insider they were unfamiliar with any serious discussion of a potential run.

Over the past decade, the former HP CEO ran a number of unsuccessful political campaigns.

After dropping out of the Republican presidential primary in 2016, she became Sen. Ted Cruz’s short-lived vice presidential running mate before he dropped out of the Republican presidential primary after the Indiana primary.

A Virginia bid would mark her second run for a US Senate seat. In 2010, she ran as a moderate conservative in California, but lost to former Sen. Barbara Boxer.

