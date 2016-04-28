Twitter erupted after Carly Fiorina sang to Ted Cruz's young daughters

Carly Fiorina sang to Ted Cruz’s two young daughters while announcing she had accepted the chance to be the Texas senator’s potential running mate.

Prior to Fiorina taking the stage, Cruz mentioned she’d sang to his daughters, Caroline and Catherine, on the phone before. She gave the audience a taste of that singing while explaining her close relationship with Cruz’s family.

She began: “I know two girls that I just adore. I’m so happy that I can see them more. ‘Cause we travel on the bus all day, we get to play. We get to play.”

“I won’t bore you with any more of the song,” she added.

Social-media users reacted swiftly to Fiorina’s lyrics:

Whoever vetted the singing portion of Carly’s (hypothetical) VP nom acceptance speech should probably be fired like right now

— Allegra Kirkland (@allegrakirkland) April 27, 2016

Carly is singing a made-up song. Guess she read all those media critiques that she came off as too stern

— HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) April 27, 2016

Carly Fiorina just started singing and I’m pretty sure this is the worst performance of Wicked ever.

— Catherine Q. (@CatherineQ) April 27, 2016

“I fear that the singing will overshadow some of the message.” — @jaketapper just now on Carly announcement

— Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) April 27, 2016

Watch Fiorina sing below:

Carly Fiorina sings after announcing she’ll be Ted Cruz’s running mate https://t.co/dBGOGB85P9 https://t.co/KAxIosKPqS

— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 27, 2016

