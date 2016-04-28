Twitter erupted after Carly Fiorina sang to Ted Cruz's young daughters

Allan Smith
Screen Shot 2016 04 27 at 4.59.20 PMScreenshot/CNNCarly Fiorina.

Carly Fiorina sang to Ted Cruz’s two young daughters while announcing she had accepted the chance to be the Texas senator’s potential running mate.

Prior to Fiorina taking the stage, Cruz mentioned she’d sang to his daughters, Caroline and Catherine, on the phone before. She gave the audience a taste of that singing while explaining her close relationship with Cruz’s family.

She began: “I know two girls that I just adore. I’m so happy that I can see them more. ‘Cause we travel on the bus all day, we get to play. We get to play.”

“I won’t bore you with any more of the song,” she added.

Social-media users reacted swiftly to Fiorina’s lyrics:

 

Watch Fiorina sing below:

Carly Fiorina sings after announcing she’ll be Ted Cruz’s running mate https://t.co/dBGOGB85P9 https://t.co/KAxIosKPqS
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 27, 2016

