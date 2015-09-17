Carly Fiorina just gave an answer that's making conservatives go crazy

Former Hewlett Packard CEO Carly Fiorina drew raves from Republican and conservative observers Wednesday night with her answer to a question that dealt with the debate over funding for Planned Parenthood.

In the second Republican presidential debate, candidates sparred over whether Republicans in Congress should vote to defund the organisation, even if it leads to a government shutdown. Planned Parenthood has come under intense scrutiny after the release of undercover videos that show Planned Parenthood executives discussing using aborted fetuses for research.

Some, like Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), argued that Republicans should wait until 2017 — when a theoretical Republican president would take office.

But others, like Fiorina, said Republicans should take action now — and put the onus on Obama to veto a government-funding bill that defunds the organisation. (The White House formally promised to do so on Wednesday.)

“I dare Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, watch to these tapes. Watch a fully formed foetus on the table, its heart beating, its legs kicking, while someone says, ‘We have to keep it alive to harvest its brain.’ This is about the character of our nation. If we will not stand up and force President Obama to veto this bill, shame on us!” Fiorina said, drawing raucous applause.

A sampling of the reaction that followed:

Carly just gave an answer about Planned Parenthood that was as good an answer as you will ever, ever, ever see. Amazing. #GOPDebate — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 17, 2015

Carly Fiorina just burned down the stage guys. #GOPDebate

— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 17, 2015

Fiorina is a natural. She has substance and style down. She’s going to get a big bounce.

— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 17, 2015

HOLY CRAP CARLY FIORINA.

— Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 17, 2015

Carly Fiorina just won the Planned Parenthood exchange, even stealing Ted Cruz’s thunder.

— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 17, 2015

NOW WATCH: People were baffled by 50 sharks circling in shallow waters off the English coast



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.