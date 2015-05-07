Carly Fiorina is fundraising off of her domain name mishap

Carly Fiorina is using a fake website dedicated to trolling her as a way to raise money.

The newly announced presidential candidate failed to purchase the domain name carlyfiorina.org before one critic could scoop it up, using it to note the former Hewlett Packard CEO’s record of laying off employees.

Following her launch earlier this week, Fiorina laughed off the domain name “cyber-squatting,” making light of the site by purchasing SethMeyers.org during an appearance on Late Night.

In an email to supporters Wednesday evening, Fiorina attempted to take the joke a step further and cash in.

“Did you see me on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night where I spent $US16 to purchase SethMeyers.org out from under him?” Fiorina said in the email.

“I hope you’ll also chip in just $US16 to my campaign right now,” Fiorina continued.

“Domain names are a lot like love: there’s always the one that got away. Even if you’re a big name in late night TV or running for President,” Fiorina said.

Fiorina also tried to connect the domain name squatter to Hillary Clinton, pointing out that carlyfiorina.org is owned by an employee of the left-leaning Service Employees International Union.

Fiorina said that the domain name had been “snatched by a staffer from the SEIU, one of Hillary’s biggest union cheerleaders-just around the time I became one of Hillary’s most effective critics.”

Domain name “cyber-squatting” has proved to be a nuisance for presidential candidates. Online critics used official-sounding domain names to troll Fiorina and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), while Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) reportedly shelled out more than $US100,000 for the rights to randpaul.com.

