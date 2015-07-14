Presidential candidate Carly Fiorina: Hillary Clinton 'has blood on her hands'

Fox News Carly Fiorina on Fox News.

Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina had tough words for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in a Monday night interview on Fox News.

Fiorina, the former Hewlett-Packard CEO, accused Clinton of covering up the 2012 attack against the US diplomatic facility in Benghazi, Libya, that left four Americans dead. Clinton is the Democratic front-runner in 2016.

“I think we now have enough information to understand that Hillary Clinton as secretary of state has engaged in gross dereliction of duty. She has engaged in a cover-up and she has blood on her hands,” Fiorina declared.

Fox anchor Megyn Kelly was surprised by Fiorina’s conclusion.

“Blood on her hands?” she asked.

“Yes ma’am,” Fiorina replied.

Fiorina cited the State Department’s initial statements indicating the Benghazi incident was a spontaneous uprising as opposed to a planned attack. She also pointed to Clinton’s use of a private email server and the former secretary of state’s decision to delete her email troves after turning over thousands of messages to government archives.

Clinton’s team has repeatedly dismissed attacks on her Benghazi record as partisan and conspiratorial.

Fiorina is one of several Republican candidates who border on qualifying for the first primary debate on Fox News. Only the 10 who poll highest nationally will get on the debate stage.

It’s possible that charged statements blasting Clinton will help Fiorina gain traction with conservative activists long sceptical of Clinton’s role after the Benghazi attack. Her campaign promoted the “blood on her hands” quote on Fiorina’s social media accounts and blasted it out to reporters Monday night.

“We need to have a nominee who will not be afraid to bring this up over, and over, and over,” Fiorina told Kelly.

Watch her Fox News interview below:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com



