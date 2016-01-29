Carly Fiorina unleashes a litany of zingers against Hillary Clinton at Fox News debate

Screenshot / Fox News Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina at the Fox News undercard debate on Jan. 28, 2016.

When Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina was questioned Thursday about a personal dig against Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton, she did not back down.

Fiorina, the former CEO of Hewlett-Packard, fired off a series of zingers aimed at Clinton and her relationship with her husband, former president Bill Clinton.

Fox moderator Martha MacCallum pointed out that in a previous debate, Fiorina said that “unlike the other woman candidate in this race, I actually love spending time with my husband” — to which Fiorina smiled and pointed at her husband, saying, “He’s right there.”

“But back in September, in an interview, you said that you would stick only to the record — your record vs. Hillary Clinton’s record — and never resort to personal attacks,” MacCallum continued. “What changed?”

Fiorina responded that her prior comments were not “a personal attack.”

“I was pointing out the fact that Hillary Clinton will do anything to gain and hang onto power. Anything,” Fiorina said. “Listen, if my husband did what Bill Clinton did, I would have left him long ago.”

The crowd cheered. But Fiorina didn’t stop there.

“Here’s the deal: Hillary Clinton has been climbing the ladder to try to get power and here now she is trying for the White House,” Fiorina said. “She’s probably more qualified for the Big House.”

Fiorina then compared Clinton to the recently re-apprehended Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

“She’s escaped prosecution more times than El Chapo,” Fiorina said.

“Perhaps Sean Penn should interview her,” she continued, referring to the actor’s interview with the drug lord that appeared in Rolling Stone magazine. The FBI is currently investigating Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state to determine whether any protocol was violated.

Fiorina went on to attack Clinton’s foreign-policy record.

“The woman should be prosecuted,” Fiorina said to cheers. “And while Mrs. Clinton has flown hundreds of thousands of miles around the globe, I have too, and I know that flying is an activity, not an accomplishment. While I know that she has held many positions and many titles, she has not accomplished much of anything in her life. She’s gotten every single foreign policy challenge wrong, and she continues to lie to the American people.”

She then went back to blasting both Hillary and Bill Clinton

“You see, it’s called the ‘Clinton way,'” Fiorina said. “Both Bill and Hillary practice it, the Clinton way, say whatever you have to say, do whatever you have to say, lie as long as you can get away with it. Hillary Clinton cannot be the president of these United States.”

