Carly Fiorina endorsed Ted Cruz during a surprise appearance at one of his rallies

Carly Fiorina endorsed her one-time presidential rival, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, for the Republican nomination on Wednesday.

During a surprise appearance at Cruz’s Miami rally on Wednesday, Fiorina said she voted for Cruz at the Virginia primary, despite her own name appearing on the ballot.

“It takes someone of true principles and convictions like my dad and like Ted Cruz to stick to their guns,” the former Hewlett-Packard CEO said. “Ted has been fighting these fights — whether it’s for religious liberty or or our individual right to keep and bear arms or American sovereignty.”

She continued:

Of course, there are also many Republicans who are now horrified at the prospect of Donald Trump as our nominee. I am one of them. The only way to beat Donald Trump is to beat him at the ballot box. And guess what, the only guy who can beat Donald Trump, who has beaten Donald Trump is Ted Cruz. I believe we need a candidate who will stand for conservative principles. We need a nominee who will never settle for the status quo. Who will unite us as Republicans. It is time to unite behind Ted Cruz. My fellow conservatives, my fellow Republicans, my fellow citizens. It is time to take our party back. It is time to take our government back. It is time to take our country back. My fellow conservatives, stand with me to support the next President of these United States, Ted Cruz.

Fiorina’s endorsement comes as the Texas senator is making a strong push to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio in his home state of Florida. The Sunshine State holds its primary next week.

