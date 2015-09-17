Carly Fiorina just burned Donald Trump for mocking her face

Former Hewlett Packard CEO Carly Fiorina threw a memorable one line zinger at real-estate magnate Donald Trump during Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate.

CNN moderator Jake Tapper asked Fiorina if she’d like to comment on Trump’s “persona,” after Trump was quoted last week mocking Fiorina’s appearance.

Fiorina didn’t hold back.

“It’s interesting to me. Mr. Trump said that he heard Mr. Bush very clearly in what Mr. Bush said,” Fiorina said, referencing an earlier exchange between Trump and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R).

“I think women all over this country heard very clearly what Mr. Trump said.”

The crowd at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library applauded raucously.

Trump responded by saying: “I think she’s got a beautiful face and I think she’s a beautiful woman.”

